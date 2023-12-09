Saturday's game between the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (3-5) and Western Carolina Catamounts (2-7) squaring off at Ramsey Center has a projected final score of 64-54 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UNC Asheville, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on December 9.

In their last game on Wednesday, the Bulldogs earned an 88-33 victory over Warren Wilson.

UNC Asheville vs. Western Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina

UNC Asheville vs. Western Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: UNC Asheville 64, Western Carolina 54

Other Big South Predictions

UNC Asheville Schedule Analysis

The Bulldogs' signature win this season came against the Tennessee State Tigers, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 334) in our computer rankings. The Bulldogs secured the 53-38 win at home on November 12.

UNC Asheville has tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (four).

UNC Asheville 2023-24 Best Wins

53-38 at home over Tennessee State (No. 334) on November 12

67-53 at home over Queens (NC) (No. 337) on November 21

UNC Asheville Leaders

McKinley Brooks-Sumpter: 14.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 47.0 FG%

14.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 47.0 FG% Jaila Lee: 7.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.5 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)

7.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.5 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12) Lalmani Simmons: 10.3 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29)

10.3 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29) Mallory Bruce: 7.9 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

7.9 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19) Jamaya Blanks: 5.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 28.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

UNC Asheville Performance Insights

The Bulldogs outscore opponents by 5.4 points per game (posting 59.9 points per game, 281st in college basketball, and conceding 54.5 per outing, 35th in college basketball) and have a +43 scoring differential.

