How to Watch UNC Asheville vs. Western Carolina on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Western Carolina Catamounts (6-2) will be looking to continue a three-game home winning streak when taking on the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (5-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Ramsey Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
UNC Asheville vs. Western Carolina Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big South Games
UNC Asheville Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs' 46.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Catamounts have allowed to their opponents (43.9%).
- UNC Asheville is 4-1 when it shoots better than 43.9% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 134th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Catamounts sit at 252nd.
- The Bulldogs average 15.4 more points per game (86.8) than the Catamounts give up (71.4).
- UNC Asheville has put together a 5-3 record in games it scores more than 71.4 points.
UNC Asheville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- UNC Asheville put up more points at home (79.6 per game) than on the road (71.9) last season.
- At home, the Bulldogs gave up 63.4 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 72.9.
- Beyond the arc, UNC Asheville drained more trifectas away (7.8 per game) than at home (7.7) last season, but it put up a lower percentage on the road (37.1%) than at home (42.4%).
UNC Asheville Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|Western Kentucky
|W 77-67
|Place Bell Arena
|12/1/2023
|Johnson (TN)
|W 97-51
|Kimmel Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Kennesaw State
|L 79-76
|KSU Convocation Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Western Carolina
|-
|Ramsey Center
|12/13/2023
|Auburn
|-
|Von Braun Center
|12/18/2023
|South Carolina State
|-
|Kimmel Arena
