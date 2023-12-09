The Western Carolina Catamounts (2-7) will be trying to halt a five-game losing skid when hosting the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (3-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Ramsey Center. It will air at 7:00 PM ET.

UNC Asheville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
UNC Asheville vs. Western Carolina Scoring Comparison

  • The Bulldogs' 59.9 points per game are only 4.5 fewer points than the 64.4 the Catamounts give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 64.4 points, UNC Asheville is 2-0.
  • Western Carolina has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 59.9 points.
  • The Catamounts record just 4.6 more points per game (59.1) than the Bulldogs give up (54.5).
  • When Western Carolina totals more than 54.5 points, it is 1-4.
  • When UNC Asheville allows fewer than 59.1 points, it is 3-2.
  • This year the Catamounts are shooting 41.4% from the field, 6.4% higher than the Bulldogs give up.
  • The Bulldogs' 36.1 shooting percentage is 5.6 lower than the Catamounts have conceded.

UNC Asheville Leaders

  • McKinley Brooks-Sumpter: 14.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 47.0 FG%
  • Jaila Lee: 7.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.5 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)
  • Lalmani Simmons: 10.3 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29)
  • Mallory Bruce: 7.9 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)
  • Jamaya Blanks: 5.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 28.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

UNC Asheville Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Western Michigan L 58-54 Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez
11/29/2023 @ Wofford L 63-54 Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
12/6/2023 Warren Wilson W 88-33 Kimmel Arena
12/9/2023 @ Western Carolina - Ramsey Center
12/14/2023 @ East Tennessee State - J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium
12/18/2023 North Carolina Central - Kimmel Arena

