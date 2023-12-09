The UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-4) meet the Western Carolina Catamounts (2-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Ramsey Center. This contest will start at 7:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

UNC Asheville vs. Western Carolina Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, December 9

Saturday, December 9 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other UNC Asheville Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UNC Asheville Players to Watch

Lonasia Brewer: 10.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Tyja Beans: 7.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Jada Burton: 5.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

5.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Chelsea Wooten: 8.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Zanoria Cruz: 9.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Western Carolina Players to Watch

Brewer: 10.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Beans: 7.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Burton: 5.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

5.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Wooten: 8.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Cruz: 9.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.