The UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-3) play the Western Carolina Catamounts (4-0) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Ramsey Center. This clash will begin at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UNC Asheville vs. Western Carolina Game Information

UNC Asheville Players to Watch

Vonterius Woolbright: 19 PTS, 9.5 REB, 5.5 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK

19 PTS, 9.5 REB, 5.5 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK DJ Campbell: 13.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Russell Jones: 13.5 PTS, 2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

13.5 PTS, 2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Tre Jackson: 8.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Corneilous Williams: 5.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 1.3 BLK

Western Carolina Top Players (2022-23)

Woolbright: 14.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Tyzhaun Claude: 15.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

15.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Jackson: 15.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Jones: 9.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK

9.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK Tyler Harris: 5.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

UNC Asheville vs. Western Carolina Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Western Carolina Rank Western Carolina AVG UNC Asheville AVG UNC Asheville Rank 124th 73.9 Points Scored 74.4 114th 199th 70.7 Points Allowed 69.1 146th 69th 33.6 Rebounds 31.7 183rd 215th 8.1 Off. Rebounds 6.9 302nd 60th 8.5 3pt Made 7.8 125th 221st 12.5 Assists 12.7 204th 25th 10.1 Turnovers 13.3 311th

