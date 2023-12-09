Sebastian Aho and the Carolina Hurricanes will play on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Vancouver Canucks. Fancy a wager on Aho in the Hurricanes-Canucks game? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sebastian Aho vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Aho Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Aho has a plus-minus rating of +3, while averaging 17:32 on the ice per game.

Aho has scored a goal in seven of 23 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 15 of 23 games this year, Aho has recorded a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

In 11 of 23 games this year, Aho has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 63.6% that Aho goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Aho going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 42.6%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Aho Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have given up 70 goals in total (2.6 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+33) ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 23 Games 2 22 Points 2 8 Goals 2 14 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.