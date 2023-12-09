The Radford Highlanders (6-4) are heavily favored (by 11.5 points) to extend a four-game home winning streak when they host the North Carolina Central Eagles (4-6) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 136.5 points.

North Carolina Central vs. Radford Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Radford, Virginia

Radford, Virginia Venue: Dedmon Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Radford -11.5 136.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Eagles Betting Records & Stats

North Carolina Central has played four games this season that finished with a combined score above 136.5 points.

The average total for North Carolina Central's games this season has been 143.6, 7.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

North Carolina Central is 4-4-0 against the spread this season.

North Carolina Central has been an underdog in five games this season and has come away with the win two times (40%) in those contests.

This season, the Eagles have been at least a +450 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

North Carolina Central has an implied victory probability of 18.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

North Carolina Central vs. Radford Over/Under Stats

Games Over 136.5 % of Games Over 136.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Radford 6 75% 75.4 148.8 67.8 138 142.5 North Carolina Central 4 50% 73.4 148.8 70.2 138 136.3

Additional North Carolina Central Insights & Trends

The Eagles score 5.6 more points per game (73.4) than the Highlanders give up to opponents (67.8).

When it scores more than 67.8 points, North Carolina Central is 2-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

North Carolina Central vs. Radford Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Radford 6-2-0 0-0 6-2-0 North Carolina Central 4-4-0 1-2 4-4-0

North Carolina Central vs. Radford Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Radford North Carolina Central 10-3 Home Record 13-1 7-10 Away Record 4-10 4-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-3-0 8-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.4 65.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.6 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-6-0 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

