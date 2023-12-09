The North Carolina Central Eagles (3-4) play the Radford Highlanders (4-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Dedmon Center. This matchup will tip off at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

North Carolina Central vs. Radford Game Information

North Carolina Central Players to Watch

DaQuan Smith: 13.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Kenyon Giles: 16.6 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

16.6 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Bryan Antoine: 9.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Justin Archer: 8.0 PTS, 8.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.0 PTS, 8.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Chandler Turner: 6.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Radford Players to Watch

North Carolina Central vs. Radford Stat Comparison

Radford Rank Radford AVG North Carolina Central AVG North Carolina Central Rank 233rd 72.0 Points Scored 76.4 166th 148th 69.1 Points Allowed 68.9 138th 130th 34.7 Rebounds 31.9 243rd 210th 8.9 Off. Rebounds 9.7 145th 210th 7.1 3pt Made 7.7 163rd 318th 10.4 Assists 14.4 117th 241st 13.0 Turnovers 11.0 112th

