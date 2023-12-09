The Radford Highlanders (6-4) aim to extend a four-game home winning streak when hosting the North Carolina Central Eagles (4-6) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Radford vs. North Carolina Central matchup.

North Carolina Central vs. Radford Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Where: Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Carolina Central vs. Radford Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Radford Moneyline North Carolina Central Moneyline BetMGM Radford (-10.5) 136.5 -600 +425 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Radford (-10.5) 136.5 -620 +430 Bet on this game at FanDuel

North Carolina Central vs. Radford Betting Trends

North Carolina Central has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

The Eagles have been an underdog by 10.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.

Radford has covered six times in eight matchups with a spread this season.

The Highlanders and their opponents have combined to go over the point total six out of eight times this season.

