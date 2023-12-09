How to Watch North Carolina Central vs. Radford on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Radford Highlanders (6-4) look to continue a four-game home winning streak when hosting the North Carolina Central Eagles (4-6) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET.
North Carolina Central vs. Radford Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MEAC Games
North Carolina Central Stats Insights
- The Eagles have shot at a 44% clip from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 39.4% shooting opponents of the Highlanders have averaged.
- North Carolina Central is 3-3 when it shoots better than 39.4% from the field.
- The Eagles are the 283rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Highlanders sit at 210th.
- The Eagles' 73.4 points per game are 5.6 more points than the 67.8 the Highlanders allow to opponents.
- North Carolina Central has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 67.8 points.
North Carolina Central Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, North Carolina Central scored 13.8 more points per game at home (82.4) than away (68.6).
- The Eagles conceded fewer points at home (59.7 per game) than away (72.1) last season.
- Beyond the arc, North Carolina Central knocked down fewer trifectas away (6.5 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (34%) than at home (36.3%) as well.
North Carolina Central Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ Coastal Carolina
|W 70-58
|HTC Center
|12/2/2023
|South Carolina Upstate
|L 85-82
|McDougald-McLendon Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Virginia
|L 77-47
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Radford
|-
|Dedmon Center
|12/12/2023
|@ N.C. A&T
|-
|Corbett Sports Center
|12/15/2023
|Saint Andrews (NC)
|-
|McDougald-McLendon Arena
