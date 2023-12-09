Saturday's contest that pits the North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-4) against the Mercer Bears (3-8) at Corbett Sports Center has a projected final score of 69-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of N.C. A&T, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 9.

In their last time out, the Aggies lost 80-40 to Louisville on Sunday.

N.C. A&T vs. Mercer Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Corbett Sports Center in Greensboro, North Carolina

N.C. A&T vs. Mercer Score Prediction

Prediction: N.C. A&T 69, Mercer 60

Other CAA Predictions

N.C. A&T Schedule Analysis

Against the Liberty Lady Flames on November 19, the Aggies registered their best win of the season, a 56-47 home victory.

The Aggies have two losses to Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 37th-most in the country.

The Aggies have two wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 30th-most in Division 1.

N.C. A&T 2023-24 Best Wins

56-47 at home over Liberty (No. 120) on November 19

56-51 on the road over Wake Forest (No. 158) on November 15

N.C. A&T Leaders

Maleia Bracone: 12.1 PTS, 2.6 STL, 42.3 FG%, 30 3PT% (12-for-40)

12.1 PTS, 2.6 STL, 42.3 FG%, 30 3PT% (12-for-40) Chaniya Clark: 11.3 PTS, 7 REB, 50.8 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)

11.3 PTS, 7 REB, 50.8 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10) Jordyn Dorsey: 11 PTS, 1.7 STL, 33.8 FG%, 36 3PT% (9-for-25)

11 PTS, 1.7 STL, 33.8 FG%, 36 3PT% (9-for-25) D'Mya Tucker: 10.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.7 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)

10.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.7 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19) Nyah Willis: 6.7 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

N.C. A&T Performance Insights

The Aggies are outscoring opponents by 2.3 points per game with a +16 scoring differential overall. They put up 66.6 points per game (180th in college basketball) and give up 64.3 per outing (186th in college basketball).

