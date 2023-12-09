North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mecklenburg County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 1:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mecklenburg County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Carmel Christian School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Matthews, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Charlotte Country Day School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.