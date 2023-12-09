In Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Mecklenburg County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Carmel Christian School

Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 9

1:30 PM ET on December 9 Location: Matthews, NC

Matthews, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Charlotte Country Day School