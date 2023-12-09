How to Watch Ligue 1: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Saturday, December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There are two matchups on today's Ligue 1 schedule, including AS Monaco playing Stade Rennes.
You will find info on how to watch today's Ligue 1 action right here.
Ligue 1 Streaming Live Today
Watch Stade Rennes vs AS Monaco
AS Monaco journeys to take on Stade Rennes at Roazhon Park in Rennes.
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV Channel:
- Favorite: AS Monaco (+160)
- Underdog: Stade Rennes (+170)
- Draw: (+250)
Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs FC Nantes
FC Nantes journeys to play Paris Saint-Germain at Parc des Princes in Paris.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Paris Saint-Germain (-425)
- Underdog: FC Nantes (+1000)
- Draw: (+600)
