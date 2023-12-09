Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Sebastian Aho, J.T. Miller and others in the Carolina Hurricanes-Vancouver Canucks matchup at Rogers Arena on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.

Hurricanes vs. Canucks Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Hurricanes vs. Canucks Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes

Sebastian Aho Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Aho has been a big player for Carolina this season, with 22 points in 23 games.

Aho Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flames Dec. 7 0 0 0 0 at Oilers Dec. 6 0 0 0 4 at Jets Dec. 4 0 0 0 6 vs. Sabres Dec. 2 2 0 2 6 vs. Islanders Nov. 30 1 0 1 4

Seth Jarvis Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)

0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -278)

Seth Jarvis is another of Carolina's top contributors through 26 games, with nine goals and 10 assists.

Jarvis Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flames Dec. 7 0 0 0 3 at Oilers Dec. 6 0 0 0 3 at Jets Dec. 4 0 0 0 2 vs. Sabres Dec. 2 0 1 1 2 vs. Islanders Nov. 30 0 0 0 1

Martin Necas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

Martin Necas has 19 total points for Carolina, with seven goals and 12 assists.

Necas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flames Dec. 7 0 1 1 1 at Oilers Dec. 6 0 0 0 2 at Jets Dec. 4 1 0 1 3 vs. Sabres Dec. 2 0 2 2 1 vs. Islanders Nov. 30 0 1 1 4

NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks

J.T. Miller Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Miller has collected 14 goals and 25 assists in 27 games for Vancouver, good for 39 points.

Miller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Wild Dec. 7 0 0 0 4 vs. Devils Dec. 5 1 2 3 4 at Flames Dec. 2 0 0 0 0 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 30 0 1 1 3 vs. Ducks Nov. 28 0 2 2 3

Quinn Hughes Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

Quinn Hughes has collected 36 points this season, with nine goals and 27 assists.

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Wild Dec. 7 0 0 0 1 vs. Devils Dec. 5 0 2 2 4 at Flames Dec. 2 1 0 1 1 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 30 0 0 0 1 vs. Ducks Nov. 28 0 0 0 3

