The Carolina Hurricanes (14-11-1) visit the Vancouver Canucks (17-9-1) at Rogers Arena on Saturday, December 9 at 10:00 PM ET on BSSO and ESPN+. The Hurricanes have lost three straight games.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Hurricanes vs. Canucks Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Hurricanes (-130) Canucks (+105) 6.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have won 60.9% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (14-9).

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter, Carolina has a 12-8 record (winning 60.0% of its games).

The Hurricanes have a 56.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Carolina's 26 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals 13 times.

Hurricanes vs Canucks Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Hurricanes vs. Canucks Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Canucks Total (Rank) 84 (10th) Goals 103 (1st) 86 (21st) Goals Allowed 70 (10th) 18 (11th) Power Play Goals 26 (3rd) 18 (18th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 21 (28th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

Carolina is 4-6-0 against the spread, and 5-4-1 overall, in its past 10 contests.

Four of Carolina's last 10 games went over.

The Hurricanes have had an average of 6.4 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.1 fewer than this game's over/under.

In their past 10 games, the Hurricanes' goals per game average is 0.4 higher than their season-long average.

The Hurricanes' 84 goals this season make them the 10th-best scoring team in the league.

On defense, the Hurricanes have allowed 86 goals (3.3 per game) to rank 21st in NHL action.

They're ranked 19th in the league with a -2 goal differential .

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.