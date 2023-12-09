The Carolina Hurricanes will travel to face the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, December 9, with the Hurricanes having lost three consecutive games.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Hurricanes vs Canucks Additional Info

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have allowed 86 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 21st in league action in goals against.

The Hurricanes' 84 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 11th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In their past 10 matchups, the Hurricanes have gone 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Hurricanes have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) during that time.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sebastian Aho 23 8 14 22 15 11 53.2% Martin Necas 26 7 12 19 12 7 36.8% Seth Jarvis 26 9 10 19 7 14 47.3% Teuvo Teravainen 26 11 7 18 10 11 48% Jaccob Slavin 26 3 13 16 15 17 -

Canucks Stats & Trends

The Canucks' total of 70 goals conceded (2.6 per game) is 10th in the league.

The Canucks are the NHL's top scorers, with 103 goals (3.8 per game).

In their last 10 games, the Canucks are 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Canucks have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) during that span.

Canucks Key Players