North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Edgecombe County This Week
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Edgecombe County, North Carolina, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Edgecombe County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Mount Airy High School at Tarboro High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Chapel Hill, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
