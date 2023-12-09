The East Carolina Pirates (6-3) will try to build on a four-game home winning streak when squaring off against the South Carolina Gamecocks (7-1) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Minges Coliseum, airing at 12:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

East Carolina vs. South Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN

East Carolina Stats Insights

The Pirates are shooting 44.8% from the field, 3.9% higher than the 40.9% the Gamecocks' opponents have shot this season.

This season, East Carolina has a 5-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 40.9% from the field.

The Pirates are the 171st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gamecocks sit at 238th.

The Pirates score an average of 76.4 points per game, 11.1 more points than the 65.3 the Gamecocks allow.

When it scores more than 65.3 points, East Carolina is 5-2.

East Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, East Carolina scored 72.2 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 63.0.

At home, the Pirates gave up 69.6 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than they allowed on the road (74.6).

East Carolina made more 3-pointers at home (8.1 per game) than on the road (6.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.3%) than on the road (28.4%).

East Carolina Upcoming Schedule