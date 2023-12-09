The East Carolina Pirates (6-3) will try to build on a four-game home winning streak when squaring off against the South Carolina Gamecocks (7-1) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Minges Coliseum, airing at 12:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

East Carolina vs. South Carolina Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN
East Carolina Stats Insights

  • The Pirates are shooting 44.8% from the field, 3.9% higher than the 40.9% the Gamecocks' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, East Carolina has a 5-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 40.9% from the field.
  • The Pirates are the 171st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gamecocks sit at 238th.
  • The Pirates score an average of 76.4 points per game, 11.1 more points than the 65.3 the Gamecocks allow.
  • When it scores more than 65.3 points, East Carolina is 5-2.

East Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, East Carolina scored 72.2 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 63.0.
  • At home, the Pirates gave up 69.6 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than they allowed on the road (74.6).
  • East Carolina made more 3-pointers at home (8.1 per game) than on the road (6.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.3%) than on the road (28.4%).

East Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 @ George Mason L 81-59 EagleBank Arena
11/30/2023 UNC Wilmington W 74-66 Minges Coliseum
12/4/2023 Maryland-Eastern Shore W 63-52 Minges Coliseum
12/9/2023 South Carolina - Minges Coliseum
12/14/2023 Florida - RP Funding Center
12/20/2023 Delaware State - Minges Coliseum

