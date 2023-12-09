The Charlotte 49ers (3-2) play the Duke Blue Devils (5-1) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. This matchup will start at 2:15 PM ET on The CW.

Duke vs. Charlotte Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 9

Saturday, December 9 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: The CW

Duke Players to Watch

Kyle Filipowski: 18.8 PTS, 8.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.7 BLK

18.8 PTS, 8.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.7 BLK Tyrese Proctor: 12.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 5.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 5.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Mark Mitchell: 12.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Jeremy Roach: 11.5 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.5 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Jared McCain: 8.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

Charlotte Players to Watch

Duke vs. Charlotte Stat Comparison

Duke Rank Duke AVG Charlotte AVG Charlotte Rank 46th 84.0 Points Scored 63.0 343rd 63rd 64.2 Points Allowed 58.2 7th 140th 34.5 Rebounds 32.2 225th 237th 8.5 Off. Rebounds 5.8 343rd 130th 8.0 3pt Made 4.8 339th 31st 17.7 Assists 11.4 273rd 24th 8.7 Turnovers 11.0 112th

