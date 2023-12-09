The Duke Blue Devils (5-3) will host the Charlotte 49ers (5-3) after winning four home games in a row. It tips at 2:15 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Duke vs. Charlotte matchup in this article.

Duke vs. Charlotte Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: The CW

Duke vs. Charlotte Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Duke vs. Charlotte Betting Trends

Duke has a record of 2-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Blue Devils and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of seven times this season.

Charlotte has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

So far this season, three out of the 49ers' seven games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Duke Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1800

+1800 Duke is seventh-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1800), much higher than its computer rankings (30th).

Duke's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 5.3%.

