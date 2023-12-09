Duke vs. Charlotte: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 9
The Duke Blue Devils (5-3) will host the Charlotte 49ers (5-3) after winning four home games in a row. It tips at 2:15 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Duke vs. Charlotte matchup in this article.
Duke vs. Charlotte Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: The CW
Duke vs. Charlotte Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Duke Moneyline
|Charlotte Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Duke (-15.5)
|136.5
|-1400
|+750
|FanDuel
|Duke (-15.5)
|135.5
|-2100
|+1000
Duke vs. Charlotte Betting Trends
- Duke has a record of 2-5-0 against the spread this season.
- The Blue Devils and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of seven times this season.
- Charlotte has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.
- So far this season, three out of the 49ers' seven games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
Duke Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1800
- Duke is seventh-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1800), much higher than its computer rankings (30th).
- Duke's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 5.3%.
