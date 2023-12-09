The No. 22 Duke Blue Devils (5-3) will be trying to build on a four-game home winning run when taking on the Charlotte 49ers (5-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. It airs at 2:15 PM ET on The CW.

Duke vs. Charlotte Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina TV: The CW

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Duke Stats Insights

The Blue Devils are shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points higher than the 40.2% the 49ers allow to opponents.

Duke has a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.2% from the field.

The 49ers are the 337th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Blue Devils sit at 185th.

The 80.9 points per game the Blue Devils put up are 19.0 more points than the 49ers allow (61.9).

When Duke totals more than 61.9 points, it is 5-3.

Duke Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Duke put up 76.7 points per game in home games last season. On the road, it averaged 68 points per contest.

Defensively the Blue Devils played better at home last year, giving up 60.8 points per game, compared to 68.4 when playing on the road.

In home games, Duke sunk 0.2 more threes per game (7.3) than in away games (7.1). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to in road games (34.5%).

Duke Upcoming Schedule