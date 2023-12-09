The Davidson Wildcats (6-3) are heavily favored (-10.5) to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at John M. Belk Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is set at 141.5.

Davidson vs. Miami (OH) Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Favorite Spread Over/Under Davidson -10.5 141.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Davidson Betting Records & Stats

In three games this season, Davidson and its opponents have gone over 141.5 combined points.

The average point total in Davidson's games this season is 137.3, 4.2 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Wildcats have a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Davidson has won three of the four games it has played as the favorite this season.

The Wildcats have played as a favorite of -650 or more twice this season and won both games.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Davidson has a 86.7% chance to win.

Davidson vs. Miami (OH) Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Davidson 3 42.9% 70.7 141.5 66.7 135.5 134.5 Miami (OH) 3 42.9% 70.8 141.5 68.8 135.5 141.1

Additional Davidson Insights & Trends

The 70.7 points per game the Wildcats record are just 1.9 more points than the RedHawks give up (68.8).

Davidson is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when scoring more than 68.8 points.

Davidson vs. Miami (OH) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Davidson 4-3-0 1-1 4-3-0 Miami (OH) 4-3-0 2-1 4-3-0

Davidson vs. Miami (OH) Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Davidson Miami (OH) 7-8 Home Record 9-9 6-6 Away Record 3-9 4-9-0 Home ATS Record 8-6-0 8-4-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 71.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.1 70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.3 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-7-0 3-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-7-0

