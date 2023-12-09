The Davidson Wildcats (3-3) will face the Miami (OH) RedHawks (2-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Davidson vs. Miami (OH) Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Davidson Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Davidson Players to Watch

Grant Huffman: 9.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Angelo Brizzi: 9.2 PTS, 1.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.2 PTS, 1.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.7 BLK David Skogman: 10.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Reed Bailey: 8.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

8.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK Connor Kochera: 9.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Miami (OH) Players to Watch

Huffman: 9.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Brizzi: 9.2 PTS, 1.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.2 PTS, 1.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Skogman: 10.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Bailey: 8.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

8.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK Kochera: 9.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Davidson vs. Miami (OH) Stat Comparison

Davidson Rank Davidson AVG Miami (OH) AVG Miami (OH) Rank 294th 67.8 Points Scored 68.2 289th 87th 66 Points Allowed 69.8 161st 238th 32 Rebounds 27.4 346th 212th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 5.4 351st 189th 7.3 3pt Made 8.2 109th 274th 11.5 Assists 13.6 167th 65th 10.2 Turnovers 14 303rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.