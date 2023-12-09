Davidson vs. Miami (OH) December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The Davidson Wildcats (3-3) will face the Miami (OH) RedHawks (2-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
Davidson vs. Miami (OH) Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Davidson Players to Watch
- Grant Huffman: 9.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Angelo Brizzi: 9.2 PTS, 1.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- David Skogman: 10.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Reed Bailey: 8.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Connor Kochera: 9.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
Miami (OH) Players to Watch
Davidson vs. Miami (OH) Stat Comparison
|Davidson Rank
|Davidson AVG
|Miami (OH) AVG
|Miami (OH) Rank
|294th
|67.8
|Points Scored
|68.2
|289th
|87th
|66
|Points Allowed
|69.8
|161st
|238th
|32
|Rebounds
|27.4
|346th
|212th
|8.8
|Off. Rebounds
|5.4
|351st
|189th
|7.3
|3pt Made
|8.2
|109th
|274th
|11.5
|Assists
|13.6
|167th
|65th
|10.2
|Turnovers
|14
|303rd
