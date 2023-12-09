Saturday's game between the Davidson Wildcats (6-3) and Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-4) squaring off at John M. Belk Arena has a projected final score of 74-65 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Davidson, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on December 9.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Davidson vs. Miami (OH) Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Davidson vs. Miami (OH) Score Prediction

Prediction: Davidson 74, Miami (OH) 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Davidson vs. Miami (OH)

Computer Predicted Spread: Davidson (-9.2)

Davidson (-9.2) Computer Predicted Total: 138.7

Both Davidson and Miami (OH) are 4-3-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. Both the Wildcats and the RedHawks are 4-3-0 in terms of going over the point total in their games this season.

Davidson Performance Insights

The Wildcats average 70.7 points per game (267th in college basketball) while giving up 66.7 per contest (82nd in college basketball). They have a +36 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by four points per game.

Davidson records 31.6 rebounds per game (249th in college basketball) compared to the 30.8 of its opponents.

Davidson connects on 8.1 three-pointers per game (124th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.8. It shoots 33.6% from deep while its opponents hit 32.7% from long range.

The Wildcats score 96.9 points per 100 possessions (140th in college basketball), while giving up 91.4 points per 100 possessions (232nd in college basketball).

Davidson and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Wildcats commit 10 per game (53rd in college basketball) and force 10.3 (314th in college basketball play).

