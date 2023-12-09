Charlotte vs. Duke December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The Duke Blue Devils (5-1) will meet the Charlotte 49ers (3-2) at 2:15 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This contest is available on The CW.
Charlotte vs. Duke Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- TV: The CW
Charlotte Players to Watch
- Kyle Filipowski: 18.8 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Tyrese Proctor: 12.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 5.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mark Mitchell: 12 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jeremy Roach: 11.5 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jared McCain: 8.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
Duke Players to Watch
Charlotte vs. Duke Stat Comparison
|Duke Rank
|Duke AVG
|Charlotte AVG
|Charlotte Rank
|46th
|84
|Points Scored
|63
|343rd
|63rd
|64.2
|Points Allowed
|58.2
|7th
|140th
|34.5
|Rebounds
|32.2
|225th
|237th
|8.5
|Off. Rebounds
|5.8
|343rd
|130th
|8
|3pt Made
|4.8
|339th
|31st
|17.7
|Assists
|11.4
|273rd
|24th
|8.7
|Turnovers
|11
|112th
