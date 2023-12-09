Charlotte vs. Duke: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 9
The Duke Blue Devils (5-3) will be trying to continue a four-game home winning streak when taking on the Charlotte 49ers (5-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. It airs at 2:15 PM ET on The CW.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Duke vs. Charlotte matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Charlotte vs. Duke Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: The CW
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Charlotte vs. Duke Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Duke Moneyline
|Charlotte Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Duke (-15.5)
|136.5
|-1400
|+750
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Duke (-15.5)
|135.5
|-2100
|+1000
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Charlotte vs. Duke Betting Trends
- Charlotte has covered five times in seven games with a spread this season.
- Duke has a record of 2-5-0 against the spread this season.
- The Blue Devils and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of seven times this season.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.