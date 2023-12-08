North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Yadkin County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Yadkin County, North Carolina is on the schedule today, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Yadkin County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Forbush High School at Elkin High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Elkin, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
