North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wayne County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is happening today in Wayne County, North Carolina, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Wayne County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cape Fear Academy at Wayne Christian School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Goldsboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cape Fear Academy at Wayne Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Goldsboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Goldsboro High School at South Granville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Creedmoor, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bear Grass High School at North Duplin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Mount Olive, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rosewood High School at Princeton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Princeton, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southern Wayne High School at Eastern Wayne High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Goldsboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
