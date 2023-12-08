North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Robeson County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Robeson County, North Carolina, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Robeson County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fairmont High School at Northside High School - Onslow
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Jacksonville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.