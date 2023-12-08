North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pitt County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Pitt County, North Carolina, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.
Pitt County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pope John Paul II High School at Liberty Christian Academy
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Richlands, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wilmington Christian Academy at Greenville Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Greenville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Pitt High School at Riverside High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Williamston, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ayden-Grifton High School at South Lenoir High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Deep Run, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bertie High School at J.H. Rose High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Greenville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
