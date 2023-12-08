The North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-7) are heavy underdogs (+21.5) as they try to break a four-game road losing streak when they visit the High Point Panthers (7-3) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total for the matchup is set at 161.5.

N.C. A&T vs. High Point Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Amherst, Massachusetts

Amherst, Massachusetts Venue: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under High Point -21.5 161.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Aggies Betting Records & Stats

N.C. A&T has played three games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 161.5 points.

N.C. A&T has had an average of 160.3 points scored in its games so far this season, 1.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

N.C. A&T is 3-4-0 against the spread this season.

N.C. A&T (3-4-0 ATS) has covered the spread 100% of the time, 57.1% less often than High Point (8-0-0) this season.

N.C. A&T vs. High Point Over/Under Stats

Games Over 161.5 % of Games Over 161.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total High Point 4 50% 90.5 158.8 74.3 166.3 155.0 N.C. A&T 3 42.9% 68.3 158.8 92.0 166.3 142.8

Additional N.C. A&T Insights & Trends

The Aggies score an average of 68.3 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than the 74.3 the Panthers give up.

N.C. A&T has put together a 2-0 ATS record and a 0-2 overall record in games it scores more than 74.3 points.

N.C. A&T vs. High Point Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 21.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) High Point 8-0-0 0-0 5-3-0 N.C. A&T 3-4-0 3-1 6-1-0

N.C. A&T vs. High Point Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

High Point N.C. A&T 10-5 Home Record 8-5 2-11 Away Record 4-10 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 5-4-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 79.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.6 69.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.6 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-7-0 9-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

