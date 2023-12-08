The High Point Panthers (7-3) will host the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-7) after victories in six straight home games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8, 2023.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the High Point vs. N.C. A&T matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

N.C. A&T vs. High Point Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in Amherst, Massachusetts

Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in Amherst, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

N.C. A&T vs. High Point Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total High Point Moneyline N.C. A&T Moneyline BetMGM High Point (-21.5) 161.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel High Point (-20.5) 159.5 -4500 +1600 Bet on this game at FanDuel

N.C. A&T vs. High Point Betting Trends

N.C. A&T has covered three times in seven games with a spread this season.

The Aggies have an ATS record of 3-1 when playing as at least 21.5-point underdogs this season.

High Point has covered in each of its eight games with a spread this season.

A total of five out of the Panthers' eight games this season have gone over the point total.

