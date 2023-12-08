How to Watch N.C. A&T vs. High Point on TV or Live Stream - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The High Point Panthers (7-3) will try to build on a four-game winning stretch when they host the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-7) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8, 2023 at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
N.C. A&T vs. High Point Game Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in Amherst, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
N.C. A&T Stats Insights
- The Aggies have shot at a 37.2% rate from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points below the 41.9% shooting opponents of the Panthers have averaged.
- N.C. A&T has compiled a 0-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.
- The Panthers are the rebounding team in the country, the Aggies rank 251st.
- The Aggies put up an average of 68.3 points per game, six fewer points than the 74.3 the Panthers allow to opponents.
- N.C. A&T has put together a 0-2 record in games it scores more than 74.3 points.
N.C. A&T Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- N.C. A&T put up more points at home (74.6 per game) than on the road (68.6) last season.
- At home, the Aggies conceded 66.2 points per game, 15.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (81.3).
- N.C. A&T knocked down more 3-pointers at home (9.2 per game) than away (6.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.6%) than on the road (30.7%).
N.C. A&T Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Alabama State
|L 88-73
|Pete Hanna Center
|11/25/2023
|@ Samford
|L 101-83
|Pete Hanna Center
|12/2/2023
|Citadel
|L 85-68
|Corbett Sports Center
|12/8/2023
|@ High Point
|-
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|12/12/2023
|North Carolina Central
|-
|Corbett Sports Center
|12/16/2023
|Texas Southern
|-
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
