North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mecklenburg County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Mecklenburg County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Covenant Day School at Carmel Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Matthews, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hopewell High School at Harding University High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sun Valley High School at Ardrey Kell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Charlotte Christian School at Wesleyan Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: High Point, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cox Mill High School at Charlotte Country Day School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at South Mecklenburg High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Butler High School at Garinger High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Conference: Southwestern 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Mecklenburg High School at Rocky River High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Mint Hill, NC
- Conference: Southwestern 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Charlotte High School at Mallard Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Conference: Queen City 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology at Palisades High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Norman Charter High School at Northwest Cabarrus High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Concord, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Mecklenburg High School at Julius Chambers High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Conference: Queen City 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Corvian Community School at Lincoln Charter High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Denver, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
William Amos Hough High School at North Mecklenburg High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Huntersville, NC
- Conference: Queen City 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Winston Salem Christian School at Victory Christian Center School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
