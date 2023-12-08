North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Martin County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Martin County, North Carolina today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Martin County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bear Grass High School at North Duplin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Mount Olive, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Pitt High School at Riverside High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Williamston, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
