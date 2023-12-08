Mark Williams and the rest of the Charlotte Hornets will be facing the Toronto Raptors on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Williams, in his last appearance, had 11 points and six rebounds in a 123-117 loss to the Timberwolves.

In this article, we look at Williams' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Mark Williams Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 13.2 11.5 Rebounds 9.5 10.1 10.2 Assists -- 1.2 1.2 PRA -- 24.5 22.9 PR -- 23.3 21.7



Mark Williams Insights vs. the Raptors

Williams has taken 8.2 shots per game this season and made 5.3 per game, which account for 8.5% and 11.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

The Hornets rank 29th in possessions per game with 101.9. His opponents, the Raptors, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 11th with 101.9 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Raptors are 14th in the league, conceding 112.5 points per game.

The Raptors concede 44.1 rebounds per contest, ranking 16th in the league.

The Raptors allow 26.0 assists per game, 16th-ranked in the NBA.

Mark Williams vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/2/2023 27 15 12 0 0 0 0 1/10/2023 15 4 4 0 0 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.