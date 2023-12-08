If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Iredell County, North Carolina, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

Iredell County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Carolina Day School at Statesville Christian School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Statesville, NC

Statesville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Wilkes Central High School at West Iredell High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Statesville, NC

Statesville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

North Iredell High School at South Iredell High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Statesville, NC

Statesville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Statesville High School at Mooresville High School