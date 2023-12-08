High Point vs. N.C. A&T December 8 Tickets & Start Time
The High Point Panthers (3-3) will meet the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
High Point vs. N.C. A&T Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, December 8
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other High Point Games
- December 2 at North Florida
- November 29 at home vs Morgan State
- December 5 at home vs Western Carolina
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
High Point Players to Watch
- Duke Miles: 18.3 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kimani Hamilton: 12.8 PTS, 8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Abdoulaye: 16 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Kezza Giffa: 13.7 PTS, 2 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Juslin Bodo Bodo: 3.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.8 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
N.C. A&T Players to Watch
- Miles: 18.3 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Hamilton: 12.8 PTS, 8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Thiam: 16 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Giffa: 13.7 PTS, 2 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Bodo Bodo: 3.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.8 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
High Point vs. N.C. A&T Stat Comparison
|High Point Rank
|High Point AVG
|N.C. A&T AVG
|N.C. A&T Rank
|24th
|87.2
|Points Scored
|65.4
|320th
|292nd
|76.8
|Points Allowed
|91.6
|362nd
|8th
|42.2
|Rebounds
|23
|362nd
|22nd
|13.2
|Off. Rebounds
|6
|337th
|22nd
|10.2
|3pt Made
|8
|129th
|249th
|12
|Assists
|11.4
|270th
|112th
|11
|Turnovers
|9.6
|44th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.