The Davidson Wildcats (8-1) will look to build on a six-game winning run when hosting the High Point Panthers (4-5) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at John M. Belk Arena. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET.

High Point Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina

John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

High Point vs. Davidson Scoring Comparison

The Panthers score an average of 61.7 points per game, 8.6 more points than the 53.1 the Wildcats allow to opponents.

High Point has put together a 4-3 record in games it scores more than 53.1 points.

Davidson is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 61.7 points.

The Wildcats average 72.6 points per game, just 1.4 more points than the 71.2 the Panthers allow.

Davidson is 4-0 when scoring more than 71.2 points.

When High Point gives up fewer than 72.6 points, it is 4-1.

The Wildcats shoot 45.8% from the field, 5.7% higher than the Panthers allow defensively.

High Point Leaders

Nakyah Terrell: 10.2 PTS, 44.3 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28)

10.2 PTS, 44.3 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28) Lauren Bevis: 15.9 PTS, 42.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (18-for-54)

15.9 PTS, 42.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (18-for-54) Callie Scheier: 4.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 22.2 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)

4.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 22.2 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23) Bukky Akinsola: 6.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.8 FG%

6.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.8 FG% Amaria McNear: 4.2 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)

High Point Schedule