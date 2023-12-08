How to Watch High Point vs. N.C. A&T on TV or Live Stream - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The High Point Panthers (7-3) hope to build on a six-game home winning streak when hosting the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-7) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
High Point vs. N.C. A&T Game Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in Amherst, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
High Point Stats Insights
- The Panthers make 49.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points lower than the Aggies have allowed to their opponents (53.9%).
- High Point has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 53.9% from the field.
- The Panthers are the 19th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Aggies rank 360th.
- The Panthers score only 1.5 fewer points per game (90.5) than the Aggies give up (92).
- When High Point totals more than 92 points, it is 3-1.
High Point Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- High Point put up 79.9 points per game at home last year. On the road, it averaged 69.2 points per contest.
- Defensively the Panthers played better in home games last season, ceding 73.5 points per game, compared to 83 on the road.
- In home games, High Point drained 0.6 fewer three-pointers per game (7.5) than on the road (8.1). It also owned a lower three-point percentage at home (32.5%) compared to in away games (34.1%).
High Point Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Morgan State
|W 77-59
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ North Florida
|W 86-79
|UNF Arena
|12/5/2023
|Western Carolina
|W 97-71
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|12/8/2023
|N.C. A&T
|-
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Georgia
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
|12/19/2023
|UNC Greensboro
|-
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
