Friday's game that pits the High Point Panthers (7-3) against the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-7) at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 91-70 in favor of High Point, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 8.

There is no line set for the matchup.

High Point vs. N.C. A&T Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Amherst, Massachusetts

Amherst, Massachusetts Venue: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena

High Point vs. N.C. A&T Score Prediction

Prediction: High Point 91, N.C. A&T 70

Spread & Total Prediction for High Point vs. N.C. A&T

Computer Predicted Spread: High Point (-21.3)

High Point (-21.3) Computer Predicted Total: 161.2

High Point is 8-0-0 against the spread this season compared to N.C. A&T's 3-4-0 ATS record. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Panthers are 5-3-0 and the Aggies are 6-1-0.

High Point Performance Insights

The Panthers' +162 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 16.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 90.5 points per game (eighth in college basketball) while giving up 74.3 per contest (255th in college basketball).

High Point wins the rebound battle by an average of 13.8 boards. It is recording 39.4 rebounds per game (19th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 25.6 per contest.

High Point hits 9.8 three-pointers per game (24th in college basketball), 1.7 more than its opponents (8.1).

The Panthers rank sixth in college basketball with 111.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 234th in college basketball defensively with 91.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

High Point forces 10.0 turnovers per game (327th in college basketball) while committing 10.7 (99th in college basketball action).

