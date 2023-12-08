Friday's contest that pits the Davidson Wildcats (8-1) against the High Point Panthers (4-5) at John M. Belk Arena should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-54 in favor of Davidson, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 8.

The Panthers head into this matchup on the heels of a 93-61 loss to Colorado State on Tuesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

High Point vs. Davidson Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

High Point vs. Davidson Score Prediction

Prediction: Davidson 76, High Point 54

Other Big South Predictions

High Point Schedule Analysis

The Panthers took down the No. 263-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Wofford Terriers, 80-64, on November 17, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Panthers are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the seventh-most losses.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

High Point 2023-24 Best Wins

80-64 at home over Wofford (No. 263) on November 17

59-54 at home over Stetson (No. 299) on November 14

High Point Leaders

Nakyah Terrell: 10.2 PTS, 44.3 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28)

10.2 PTS, 44.3 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28) Lauren Bevis: 15.9 PTS, 42.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (18-for-54)

15.9 PTS, 42.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (18-for-54) Callie Scheier: 4.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 22.2 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)

4.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 22.2 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23) Bukky Akinsola: 6.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.8 FG%

6.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.8 FG% Amaria McNear: 4.2 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10)

High Point Performance Insights

The Panthers' -86 scoring differential (being outscored by 9.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 61.7 points per game (258th in college basketball) while giving up 71.2 per contest (298th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.