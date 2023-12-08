Want to learn how to watch high school basketball games in Harnett County, North Carolina today? We have what you need below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Harnett County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Cape Fear Christian Academy at Crossroads Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Henderson, NC

Henderson, NC Conference: NCISAA

NCISAA How to Stream: Watch Here

Triton High School at Terry Sanford High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Fayetteville, NC

Fayetteville, NC Conference: All American 3A/4A

All American 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Eastern Guilford High School at Walkertown High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Walkertown, NC

Walkertown, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Midway High School at Lakewood High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Salemburg, NC

Salemburg, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Harnett Central High School at Westover High School