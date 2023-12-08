Halifax County, North Carolina has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and info on how to stream them is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Halifax County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

KIPP Pride High School at Southeast Halifax High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Halifax, NC

Halifax, NC Conference: Tar Roanoke 1A

Tar Roanoke 1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Northampton County High School at Northwest Halifax High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Littleton, NC

Littleton, NC Conference: Tar Roanoke 1A

Tar Roanoke 1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Weldon High School at Warren County High School