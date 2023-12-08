The Davidson Wildcats (8-1) will be looking to continue a six-game home winning streak when taking on the High Point Panthers (4-5) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at John M. Belk Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

Davidson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina

John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Davidson vs. High Point Scoring Comparison

The Panthers put up an average of 61.7 points per game, 8.6 more points than the 53.1 the Wildcats allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 53.1 points, High Point is 4-3.

Davidson's record is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 61.7 points.

The Wildcats record just 1.4 more points per game (72.6) than the Panthers allow (71.2).

When Davidson totals more than 71.2 points, it is 4-0.

When High Point gives up fewer than 72.6 points, it is 4-1.

This year the Wildcats are shooting 45.8% from the field, 5.7% higher than the Panthers give up.

Davidson Leaders

Millie Prior: 11.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.2 BLK, 55.4 FG%

11.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.2 BLK, 55.4 FG% Charlise Dunn: 12.3 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 36 3PT% (18-for-50)

12.3 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 36 3PT% (18-for-50) Suzi-Rose Deegan: 13.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 48.1 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32)

13.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 48.1 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32) Issy Morgan: 9.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 58 FG%, 50 3PT% (8-for-16)

9.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 58 FG%, 50 3PT% (8-for-16) Elle Sutphin: 13.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 47.1 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)

Davidson Schedule