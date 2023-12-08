North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Davidson County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Davidson County, North Carolina today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Davidson County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Davidson High School at North Stanly High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: New London, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Davidson High School at Wheatmore High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Trinity, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lexington Senior High School at Central Davidson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Lexington, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Davidson High School at Ledford Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Thomasville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Union Grove Christian School at Triad Baptist Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Kernersville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
