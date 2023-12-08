North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Currituck County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Currituck County, North Carolina today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Currituck County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Currituck County High School at Hertford County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Ahoskie, NC
- Conference: Northeastern Coastal 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.