North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Cumberland County This Week
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Cumberland County, North Carolina, there are attractive high school football matchups on the schedule this week. Information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cumberland County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Hickory High School at Seventy- First High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Chapel Hill, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.