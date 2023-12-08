North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Catawba County This Week
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Catawba County, North Carolina this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network!
Catawba County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Hickory High School at Seventy- First High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Chapel Hill, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
