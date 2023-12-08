North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Caswell County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball action in Caswell County, North Carolina is happening today, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Caswell County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Burlington Cummings School at Bartlett-Yancey High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Yanceyville, NC
- Conference: Mid-Carolina 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
